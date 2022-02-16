Safety officials in Crawford County are alert to the possibility of flooding caused by the warm weather and rain expected over the course of today and Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Crawford and Erie counties on Tuesday, as well as for multiple areas in northeastern Ohio. In effect from 7 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Friday, the watch indicates higher temperatures will cause a significant amount of snowmelt which, combined with a rainstorm predicted to move in sometime tonight, could lead to flooding of some bodies of water.
While alarming, Alexa Maines, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office, said heavier flooding is more likely in the Ohio area, with affected Pennsylvania regions less at risk for severe floods.
“It could be minor, maybe close to moderate, but at this point we’re not anticipating any moderate or major flooding,” Maines said.
Still, she cautioned people living in low-lying areas or around bodies of water to monitor the forecast and stay aware of the potential for flooding. Should flooding occur, people should avoid any such areas or closed off sections of roadway, with Maines citing the National Weather Service’s slogan for such cases.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” she said.
Tom Atkins, a meteorologist with Erie’s WJET TV, said Crawford County residents can expect temperature highs in the low 50s today, climbing to around the mid-50s on Thursday. Rainfall is expected to begin Thursday evening, with those two factors combined creating the potential for floods.
“First we get melting from the warmth and then you’ll get melting extenuated by the warmth and putting rain on top of it,” he said. “That combination will make for a lot of water.”
Meadville Central Fire Department Chief Patrick Wiley said flooding is a concern, though noted French Creek was actually down in elevation as of Tuesday. Readings at 11:15 a.m. measured the height of the creek at 5.86 feet.
According to Wiley, flooding of French Creek becomes a concern at 11 feet, with 14 feet representing a minor flood, 16 feet a moderate one and 17 feet being a major flood.
Wiley said Meadville areas which are commonly affected by floods include Fifth Ward, the Asbury Manor trailer park, Spring Street, Park Avenue, South Avenue and Route 322 near Channellock.
In addition to advising people to avoid flooded areas, Wiley said residents in low-lying areas should consider placing belongings on a shelf or an upper floor if flooding occurs, as well as moving possessions out of the basement. He also stressed for people to care for their own safety.
“If you see the water starting to come up, if you feel it’s unsafe, it’s maybe better to go find some place to go early rather than waiting until it’s up to your house or in,” he said.
Allen Clark, emergency management agency coordinator with Crawford County Public Safety, encouraged residents to monitor creeks and streams in their area and contact their local municipality if flooding is seen.
Residents should especially be aware of ice jams, which can happen when ice gets stuck by a sharp bend in the water stream or debris. These jams can also be a cause of flooding.
Clark also suggested people check their homeowners, business or renters insurance, as they do not always pay for flood damages.
“A lot of time flooding is not covered under those policies,” he said.
The sudden bout of warm weather is caused by a shift in the jet streams that carry air. Atkins said while previously the jet streams were pulling cold air down from Canada, they’ll instead bring warm air up from down south today and Thursday.
In addition to the mild temperatures, Atkins said there will also be some breezy wind starting tonight and continuing through Thursday. Winds are expected to run from 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts potentially up to 40 mph.
Such speeds are not expected to cause damage.
“If it stops at 40, it’s a pain but it usually doesn’t get too damaging until 50,” Atkins said.
Unfortunately for anyone hoping the warmer temperatures mean an early spring, there is going to be a drop to back below freezing on Friday, with the potential for some of that Thursday rain to turn to snow. National Weather Service predictions show temperature highs of 25 on Friday, with lows at 16 degrees.
Temperatures will stay below freezing until Sunday, when the high climbs back up to 45 degrees, with Monday having a high of 52.