Voting in the 2022 Pennsylvania River of the Year contest ends Friday at 5 p.m.
French Creek had a healthy lead in the four-river race when the standings were last accessible, but it’s been more than a week since anyone — even officials in charge of the competition — have been able to see the standings, according to Angela Vitkoski, program manager with Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR).
“After the end of that week we remove all ability to see the final week or so of voting,” Vitkoski said in an email to the Tribune.
Building suspense is one side effect of hiding the standings, Vitkoski said, but it also allows officials to verify the software platform used to tabulate votes and supply the results to Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which makes the formal announcement of a winner.
The big announcement will likely come about a week after voting ends, according to Vitkoski, and will be posted to the POWR Facebook page and website at pawatersheds.org.
As of Jan. 5, more than 11,600 votes had been cast. Connoquenessing Creek had 6 percent of the votes, Catawissa Creek had 21 percent and the Monongahela River was in second place with 23 percent. French Creek had received 48 percent of the votes.
The nominating agency for the winning river will receive $10,000 to support River of the Year activities, including a paddling trip. French Creek was nominated by French Creek Valley Conservancy, the land trust devoted to maintain the biological diversity and recreational opportunities of the river’s watershed. The conservancy is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
The Shenango River, which has its source in western Crawford County, was voted the 2021 River of the Year. French Creek was previously River of the Year in 2003. The honor has been awarded since 1983.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.