The zipper remains one of the most ubiquitous items in modern day, especially in the fashion industry.
Found on everything from jackets to suitcases to even space suits, the zipper can be found just about everywhere.
But where did it get its start, and what are its ties to Meadville?
The origin of the zipper dates back to 1893 with Chicago inventor Whitcomb Judson, who patented what he called the clasp locker. Whitcomb founded the business Universal Fastener Company to begin selling his invention, even featuring it at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.
This early version of the zipper utilized hooks in order to hold things together. However, this design had a simple, but major flaw.
“The problem was it didn’t actually stay closed very well,” said Joshua Sherretts, executive director of the Crawford County Historical Society. “It was, let’s say, still in the research and development phase.”
The zipper may have ended up forgotten and unremarked, had it not been for Col. Lewis Walker, a lawyer and investor in the fastener project from Meadville. Walker brought on another inventor and engineer, Gideon Sunback, to try his hand at improving Judson’s design.
Sunback traded out the hooks for spoon-like shapes which, when pushed together, would interlock with each other. Something which may sound familiar.
“That would have been the birth of the modern zipper for sure,” said Ron Mattocks, vice president of the Crawford County Historical Society.
This version of the zipper would be patented in 1917. In the meanwhile, other aspects of the Universal Fastener Company were picking up.
Initially, Mattocks said, the production process for zippers were relatively slow going. However, improved machinery was designed and put into effect in 1905, allowing the company to step up its production capabilities.
The company also shifted where it produced its product, shifting from Hoboken, New Jersey, to Meadville at Walker’s suggestion. The company opened its first Meadville facility in 1913, and the city quickly became a major center of its operations.
Initial adoption of the zipper was somewhat slow. Mattocks said early uses of the device included on tobacco pouches and on children’s clothes as an easier alternative to shoe laces or buttons.
The next big break for the invention came in World War I. Starting with the United States Navy, the Universal Fastener Company began picking up contracts with the government, placing its zippers on everything from uniforms to sleeping bags for soldiers.
It was after the war that the invention got its modernly recognized name. Before, the zipper had various names, such as “hookless fastener” or “separable fastener.”
B.F. Goodrich, a tire company, opted to use the fastener on boots they sold, calling them zippers to refer to how quickly they can be removed and put back on, Sherretts said. This ended up being the name to stick.
As the 1920s wore on, the ubiquity of the zipper increased.
“By 1928, they’ve got it on gloves, they’ve got it on garment bags,” Sherretts said.
Mattocks said the company saw its biggest period of growth from 1929 to 1937. Clothes with zippers became heavily demanded, and the company even sold zippers which could be attached to existing clothes as an upgrade.
It was at the end of this period of growth that the Universal Fastener Company changed its name to Talon Zipper, the title a reference to the talons of animals as a comparison to how the zipper tightly grips.
Talon’s fortunes continued to flourish, garnering more government contracts during World War II, with their largest sales year occurring in 1941 with $30 million. The company’s foothold in Meadville grew, employing around one in every four residents of the city. Production plants were also opened in several other states.
Contracts continued to roll in, and Talon even invented the first zippers used for astronauts for NASA’s Project Mercury.
In 1968, the company was bought by Textron Inc., following which a decline took place.
Competing companies rose up, cutting in to Talon’s marketshare. Where as once, Talon produced seven out of every 10 zippers, Mattocks said, by 1981, it had dropped to around a 35 percent marketshare.
“Part of it is competition and the other part of it is globalization,” Mattocks said. “Being able to make it cheaper outside of the country.”
The company was purchased again in 1981 by Nucon Holdings, which shifted production to Mexico, leaving its Meadville heritage behind.
While Talon may be gone from Meadville, its presence here continues to have a major impact in the city. Mattocks said the company’s apprenticeship program for tooling was what led Meadville to becoming known as “Tool City,” with tool and die production remaining a major industry.
“That’s where the legacy is now,” Sherretts said.
Talon is still in business, though currently it is based out of California. In a connection to its long heritage, visiting the Talon website proudly reads “revolutionizing clothing since 1893.”