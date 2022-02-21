Back in 2019, a group of Crawford County residents attended a presentation by the Neighborhood Resilience Project, a Pittsburgh-based organization which seeks to help communities dealing with trauma.
Inspired by what they learned, that Crawford County contingent returned with the idea of trying something similar back home. They called it the HOPE Initiative, each letter standing for something different. H for health, O for opportunity, P for placemaking and E for engagement.
In the years since, the initiative has seen success in its first targeted community of Meadville’s 5th Ward, bringing together neighbors and building a sense of togetherness among people who otherwise rarely spoke.
Marsha Metcalfe, a board member with Women’s Services and one of the group that started the HOPE Initiative, said trauma can arise in a community through many vectors.
“I think as the trauma discipline has gone forward, we know there are sources of what we call structural or community trauma that rise from things like poverty, racism or violence,” she said.
Such trauma, Metcalfe said, leads to a lack of trust among neighbors in the affected areas. People living in traumatized communities rarely talk to one another and there is a breakdown of social connections. This can snowball into further effects, such as blight, homelessness or substance abuse.
In the case of the Neighborhood Resilience Project, such sources of trauma were found to be affecting the Hill District neighborhood in Pittsburgh. Through partnerships with Duquesne University and the University of Pittsburgh, the health of the Hill District as a collective was evaluated and solutions to address the traumatic effects were developed.
The founders of the HOPE Initiative took what they learned and tried to identify trauma-affected communities in Meadville. Metcalfe said the group looked at factors like police calls, poverty, domestic violence and sexual assault. Identifying five such areas in the city showing signs of trauma, the group opted to begin with the 5th Ward. They began going door-to-door, speaking with residents, informing them of what they were trying to do and gauging interest.
A significant figure in the group’s efforts in 5th Ward is Maria Rosado-Husband. When she heard what the initiative was seeking to do, she became deeply interested and volunteered as a community leader.
Such was her dedication that now Rosado-Husband was hired by Women’s Services — which supports the HOPE Initiative alongside Crawford County’s Systems of Care — to work on the initiative full time as a trauma-informed community development community organizer.
“Of course I jumped on the opportunity,” Rosado-Husband said. “I loved what I was doing, I felt it was important and I felt that it suited me.”
The work of the HOPE Initiative to build a stronger sense of community was a slow one, made even slower by the COVID-19 pandemic. At first the group was able to hold in-person events like chili cook-offs or hotdog servings, but those had to be put on hold due to virus restrictions.
“It is not fast work and it is not easy work, because people in neighborhoods that are trauma-affected just don’t trust,” said Metcalfe.
Over time, however, the effort appeared to be working. Rosado-Husband said that while initial HOPE events would have only a handful of 5th Ward residents, that has grown.
“I want to say we are getting at least half participation from community members on a regular basis,” she said.
Together, community members have taken part in clean-ups, Christmas decorating contests and other such events facilitated by the HOPE Initiative. 5th Ward residents are more social and more friendly with one another.
“You fast forward to now and community members are connected,” Rosado-Husband said. “They get outside and talk to each other.”
One particularly notable sign of the initiative’s success came when it was learned that two elderly residents of the community lacked a proper front step to their house.
Rosado-Husband spoke with local residents, with one man volunteering leftover lumber from a remodeling project and a woman offering mulch for an improved facade alongside the steps.
The initiative was further able to receive support from The Home Depot with getting pavers for the front walkway to the house, and Rosado-Husband said about six community members came together to make new steps and a new front walkway for those residents.
“And these are community members who previously wouldn’t have interacted,” she said.
Metcalfe said what separates the HOPE Initiative from other community improvement programs is its aim at sustainability. Rather than an infusion of money or resources made by people who don’t live in the area, the initiative has the goal of empowering residents and making them feel responsible for the betterment of where they live.
“I think what HOPE does is that it gives people the idea they can do something about this,” she said.
With how things have been going in the 5th Ward so far, Metcalfe said the initiative is gearing up to move into the next stage of its work. This will involve developing a health action plan, aimed at finding ways to improve the healthiness of residents.
But beyond that, the HOPE Initiative also hopes to one day move on to another neighborhood, assured in the knowledge that the residents of 5th Ward will be able to see to the well-being of their community of their own volition, while being able to point to the area’s success to show other areas how they can make a difference.