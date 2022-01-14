VERNON TOWNSHIP — Plans to replace a bridge that carries Route 98 over Van Horne Run in Vernon Township are on display online by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The plans are online only and PennDOT is soliciting comments online until Jan. 24. Plans may be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.
The bridge is located on Route 98, approximately two miles from the intersection with Harmonsburg Road.
The project will replace the existing bridge with a precast box culvert, according to PennDOT. Work will include some minimal roadway approach work. Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season, PennDOT said.
There will be a detour during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately 14 days. The proposed 13.5-mile detour route will use Harmonsburg Road, Route 102, and Route 6/19.
This portion of Route 98 is part of the PA Bicycle Route A. Bicyclists will use the same detour as cars and trucks.
The existing bridge was built in 1937. Approximately 4,200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or (814) 678-7169.