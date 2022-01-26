TITUSVILLE — The 117th Congress is now in its second session. Although there were some legislative victories for veterans in 2021, there is still much work to be done.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 2022 Priority Goals focus on Budget; Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs; Education, Employment, and Transition Assistance; Health Care; Military Quality of Life; and National Security, Foreign Affairs, and POW/MIA. The VFW will continue to work diligently to ensure members of Congress improve care and benefits for veterans, service members and their families.
• • •
The VFW participated in a roundtable, “The True Cost of Our Promise to Toxic-Exposed Veterans,” hosted by the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. The discussion focused on H.R. 3967, the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2021, a comprehensive plan to provide veterans with health care and benefits related to toxic exposures.
VFW Legislative Director Pat Murray stated that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) process in determining presumptive conditions related to toxic exposures should include transparency, timelines and an independent review board.
• • •
The House passed VFW-supported H.R. 4673, the Ensuring Veterans’ Smooth Transition (EVEST) Act. This bill would require the VA to automatically enroll eligible veterans into its health care system upon receipt of confirmation from the Department of Defense.
If passed into law, this proposal would provide a seamless transition of health care, unless transitioning service members choose to opt out of the VA health care system. Now the VFW calls upon the Senate to take up this important piece of legislation and pass this bill.
• • •
As we approach the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with rapidly increasing cases of the omicron variant, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine guidelines include receiving a vaccine booster.
Data has shown those who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot are less likely to be contagious and require hospitalization.
Veterans, caregivers and spouses may receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster by checking with their local VA facility for vaccine clinic times.
• • •
It is that time of the year to file your 2021 tax returns.
It is also the time that scammers are trying to get your information, saying they are from the IRS Tax Office.
Never give out any information on the phone.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.