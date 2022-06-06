VERNON TOWNSHIP — Supervisors voted unanimously to establish a set of fees which can be imposed by the township tax collector.
Two different fees and a refund policy were approved by the supervisors during their meeting Thursday.
The first imposes a $5 fee if the tax collector needs to issue a duplicate tax bill, while the second is a $50 for a returned check.
The return policy approved dictates that tax overpayments of less than $2 will not be refunded. This, according to Township Supervisor Robert Horvat, is because the cost of mailing out the refund would be in excess of amount being sent back.
