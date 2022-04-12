VERNON TOWNSHIP — The public will have a chance to pitch ideas on how Vernon Township should spend its future allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money at a public hearing to be held May 5.
The supervisors voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to set the date of the hearing. It will start at 6:15 p.m., just ahead of the supervisors’ May work session at 6:30.
CDBG is a federal program that provides municipalities with sums of money to be spent on community development within certain guidelines. Examples of projects Vernon Township has used CDBG money on include paving Williams Street and improvements to the township building entrance to make it more handicapped-accessible.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said he has not been informed how much the township is receiving in the latest distribution of funds, but said the amount typically comes in around $100,000.