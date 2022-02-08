VERNON TOWNSHIP — A major car wash chain may be coming to Vernon Township, pending a decision by the township supervisors.
At Thursday’s meeting of the supervisors, Township Manager Robert Horvat revealed ModWash is seeking to build a car wash station in the Conneaut Corridor, a zoning section of the township which includes the Vernon Township Walmart, Palmiero Toyota and other major businesses.
The prospective car wash would be located on the access road to the Sheetz located off State Route 98, near the Big-I Roundabout. It would take up a little more than an acre of land, and construction would involve the extension of waterlines by around 350 feet at the business’s expense.
Horvat, speaking to the Tribune on Monday, said officials from ModWash indicated construction would take place in around six months, during the summer.
As a car wash in the Conneaut Corridor is a conditional use only, the supervisors voted unanimously to hold a conditional use hearing on March 3 at 6:15 p.m., ahead of their next regularly scheduled meeting. Horvat said he has been reviewing the plans with Township Engineer Ashley Porter, and saw no issues with the plans, saying the business appears to “have their ducks in a row.”
“It’s going to be a nice boost to the water authority, another big customer,” Horvat said.
The March meeting will be held at the township building, and will be followed by the supervisors’ work session and regular voting meeting.