VERNON TOWNSHIP — After receiving a surprisingly high number of applications to fill a vacancy on the township water authority board, the Vernon Township supervisors are looking to the authority to make a recommendation on which candidate to pick.
As discussed during their meeting in April, the township water authority board is down to four out of five members following the death of vice chairman Michael Buzza. At their most recent meeting on Thursday, Township Manager Robert Horvat announced that five people had sent in applications to fill the position.
This caught Horvat by surprise, as he had expected to face difficulty in finding a person to take on the role. Instead, the supervisors are now facing the difficulty of who to pick.
“You guys are stuck with the unfortunate part of picking which one you want,” Horvat said to the supervisors.
Supervisor David Stone acknowledged the difficulty of the matter.
“They’re all great people,” Stone said. “It’s going to be hard to pick one.”
Horvat, who sits on the authority, told the supervisors that there was no rush to fill the vacancy, saying there is “well attendance” by the other four members, and there were no majorly pressing decisions in the near future.
Stone suggested instead of having the supervisors pick one on their own, having the water authority board send a recommendation for the supervisors to approve. Horvat said he would bring the topic up at the next water authority meeting.
“We’ll talk about it, come back with a recommendation,” he said. “You guys can decide from there.”
The Vernon Township Water Authority Board meets every second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m.
The next meeting of the Vernon Township supervisors will be June 2, at 6:30 p.m.