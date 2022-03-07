VERNON TOWNSHIP — Supervisors unanimously gave their approval at a conditional use hearing for a car wash to be built in the Conneaut Corridor.
Plans by ModWash to construct the planned car wash — which will be located on the access road to the Sheetz located off the State Route 98, near the Big-I Roundabout — were met with no problems at the hearing, held on Thursday ahead of the township supervisors’ regular meeting.
The hearing was held because car washes are only allowed on a conditional use basis in the Conneaut Corridor, which is the main business zoning district for the township. It includes the Vernon Township Walmart and Palmiero Toyota within its borders.
Township Manager Rob Horvat, speaking to the supervisors last month, said the car wash had its plans in order and did not anticipate any difficulties.
The planned car wash will take up a little more than an acre of land. Its construction would involve the extension of waterlines by around 350 feet at the business’s expense.
There are still a few more levels of bureaucracy ModWash will have to go through before construction can begin, however. Horvat on Friday said the business will have to submit full plans to the township planning commission and then to the supervisors. Additionally, the car wash requires a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Horvat said if construction does take place this year, it likely will occur in the late summer.
Vice Chairman Fritz Snyder attended the meeting remotely, while Supervisor David Stone was absent.