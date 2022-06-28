VERNON TOWNSHIP — Ground has been broken on a planned Starbucks which is being built at the Piper Plaza just outside Meadville.
Tim Piper, co-owner of Possum Hollow Properties, which owns the plaza, said construction began around June 13. While the exact date when the cafe will open is not yet known, it is planned to occur in the mid-to-late fall.
“Construction these days, it’s up in the air,” Piper said. “Delays in getting steel, but we anticipate an opening between October and November.”
Piper said the genesis of the Starbucks location began shortly after his company purchased the plaza, located at 18471 Smock Highway, around a year and a half ago. Amidst a rebranding effort for the plaza, which also houses various businesses including a MedExpress, Piper said he was looking at the parking lot and thought “A Starbucks could probably fit in here.”
He got in touch with the company and was able to make arrangements. After around eight months of working through the lease and several more for completing architectural design, the construction was given approval by the Vernon Township supervisors in November of last year.
Piper said the work currently going on is mainly focusing on infrastructure.
“They had to reroute some sewage lines and underground water and electric,” he said.
Once finished, the Starbucks will measure 2,400 square feet, Piper said, and will include a drive-thru wrapping around the building.
“Just typical Starbucks,” he said. “They have build-criteria, so they’re similar to each other.”
A call left at Starbucks’ corporate office was not returned Monday.
Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat reported no issues with the construction arising. Construction is being performed by Greenheart Companies LLC., a Youngstown, Ohio-based business.
“They had all their permits in place well in advance of the ground being broke,” Horvat said.
He said the township is looking forward to welcoming “another great business.”
