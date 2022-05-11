VERNON TOWNSHIP — A vacant lot on Cutter Road previously used by Vernon Township’s road department has been sold for $25,000.
Township supervisors unanimously voted to accept the bid of resident Bill Jackson to purchase Parcel No. 6506-031. Jackson was the highest of the three bidders for the property, the other two being Paul Taormina at $11,501 and Cherry Ridge Excavating and Contracting at $20,265.
According to Township Manager Robert Horvat, the 1.4-acre property historically had been used by the township road department until the mid-1970s. After that, it occasionally was used to store excess materials, though it hasn’t seen much use in recent years.
Horvat said Jackson owns an adjacent property directly north of the lot that was sold.