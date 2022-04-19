VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township government is accepting bids until noon May 5 for people interested in purchasing a 1.4-acre property owned by the township.
The property is located on Cutter Road and is identified as Parcel No. 6505-031. Its sale was unanimously approved by the township supervisors at their April 7 meeting.
According to Township Manager Robert Horvat, the property had historically been used by the township road department until the mid-1970s. After that, it was occasionally used to store excess materials, though it hasn’t seen much use in recent years.
“Honestly in the last 20 years, it’s just been an empty lot,” he said.
The property is being sold as it is. According to an advertisement for the sale, it is believed there is a National Fuel Gas right-of-way along the southern end of the property.
Interested bidders can drop off or mail their bids to the township building, 16678 McMath Ave. Money equaling 10 percent of the bid amount must be included with the bid, and will go toward the bid balance.
The bids will be opened at the supervisors’ work session on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. A vote may potentially follow at their voting meeting on the same day at 7:30.
The township reserves the right to reject any and all bids it receives.