VERNON TOWNSHIP — A position has opened up in Vernon Township government for a roadmaster to head the township’s road department.
The township advertised for a new roadmaster in the Thursday edition of the Tribune. Township Manager Robert Horvat, speaking to the Tribune on Monday, said that current head of the road department, Ludwig Zarembinski, had submitted his intent to retire on March 3.
Zarembinski has been with Vernon Township Road Department since 1991. He was appointed roadmaster in 2009, and was changed to the similar position of road foreman during the township’s reorganization meeting in January. The position was largely the same, and Horvat said at the time the change was made to clarify some communication issues.
Horvat said the township was not taken by surprise by Zarembinski’s retirement, which will start on June 10.
“We were kind of anticipating it,” he said. “He’s eligible.”
Attempts to reach Zarembinski on Monday were not successful. Horvat did wish him well.
“He’s been a great employee, great guy to work with,” Horvat said. “We’re gonna miss him.”
Meanwhile, the township will be accepting applications until April 6, pending any extensions on the deadline. Applicants must have a valid Pennsylvania-issued commercial driver’s license (CDL) Class B motor vehicle operator’s license. Horvat said the township is also looking for applicants with supervisory experience and a knowledge of road construction.
Ideally, Horvat said he’d like to hold interviews during April and have the township supervisors vote on the the new hire in May.
“That way the person will have a month to learn the township, learn the small nuances from Lud about the township,” he said.
The roadmaster will oversee the township’s three other road department employees, and is required to be available for emergency work outside of normal working hours any time of day or night, year-round and regardless of weather conditions. Willingness to work weekends is also needed.
Horvat said for applicants to get in contact with him, or visit the township office for more information. The office is located at 16678 McMath Ave., and can be reached by phone at (814) 337-8126.