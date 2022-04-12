VERNON TOWNSHIP — Supervisors are looking to fill a vacancy on the township water authority board and are soliciting letters of interest from applicants.
The water authority is down to four members following the death of the vice chairman, Michael Buzza. The need to fill the vacancy was discussed at the supervisors meeting Thursday.
Buzza had been a member of the board for many years, having first been appointed to it in January 2011. Many of the supervisors remarked on him during the supervisors comments section at the end of the meeting.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said the township already has received three letters of interest from people looking to fill the role, something he said he was “pleasantly surprised” about as he thought there might be a struggle to fill the seat.
The water authority board is responsible for setting water rates in the township, determining expansion plans, and implementing policies and procedures as they relate to township water, according to Horvat.
The supervisors did not set a deadline for when letters of interest must be submitted, and Horvat said filling the seat was not something that needed to be done quickly.
“There’s no urgency to get somebody on the board,” he said. “It’s a pretty good board as it is now. There’s nothing major happening. It’s OK to run with four for a while.”
Letters of interest should be mailed or dropped off at the township building, 16678 McMath Ave.