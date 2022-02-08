VERNON TOWNSHIP — Due to the previously contracted business closing, Vernon Township supervisors unanimously voted to hire a new lawn-cutting service for 2022 at their meeting Thursday.
Grogers Outdoors, which is based in the township, will now provide grass-cutting service on township properties for the remainder of the year.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said he received a letter from the previously hired company, Lauderman Landscaping, announcing it was going out of business. Lauderman had been hired to provide mowing on township properties for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The township had bid out for lawn care in 2019, with Lauderman being the lowest bidder, at $792 per mow in 2020, $850 per mow in 2021, and $900 in 2022.
Grogers was the second lowest bider at $1,139 per mow for all three years. Their being the second lowest bidder was what led the supervisors to pick them to fill out mowing services for 2022.
The supervisors will have to rebid out the work again for the next three years of mowing toward the end of 2022.