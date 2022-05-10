VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township is expected to receive around $107,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money for this year, and is taking ideas from the public on how to spend it.
At a CDBG public hearing on Thursday, Township Manager Robert Horvat announced the expected allotment. While the money is technically marked at 2022 CDBG funds, the township will not receive it until next year.
The expected allotment is slightly down from the amount the township received for 2021, which came in at $110,947.
No members of the public were present at the hearing to give ideas on how to spend the money. However, comments by township residents may be submitted until Sunday by email, at roberthorvat@zoominternet.net, or sent via mail to the township building at 16678 McMath Ave.
In lieu of any outside ideas, Horvat said he will likely recommend the money be spent on renovating the playground at Roche Park. The deadline for project submission proposals by the township is June 3.
At least 70 percent of CDBG money must benefit low- and moderate-income persons, and proposed activities must benefit at least 51 percent low- or moderate-income persons in the service area to qualify.