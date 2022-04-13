VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township will hold its cleanup day on May 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building.
Items that will not be accepted include electronic waste, shingles, building materials, food items, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon (such as freezers, refrigerators or air conditioners), anything more than 5 feet long except for furniture, paint, hazardous waste or regular trash.
Vehicle batteries will be accepted.
The event is for township residents only. Proof of residency will be required.