VERNON TOWNSHIP — Vernon Township will have to pitch in some general fund money to pay for a repaving project that originally was anticipated to be covered using grant money.
Township supervisors voted unanimously to accept the bid from Joseph McCormick Construction Co. Inc. to resurface the Roche Park Trail and trail parking lot for $180,505.86.
“They were the only company to bid on this project, but we felt the price was fair,” said Township Manager Robert Horvat at the meeting. “Unfortunately, since we initially started this project in 2019, the price of asphalt has gone up dramatically.”
Of the final amount, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money will be able to cover $102,772.99 of it, leaving $77,732.87 to be picked up by the general fund. Horvat said originally the project was going to be paid fully using CDBG money.
Despite the extra funding needed, Horvat said he did not see a problem completing the project this year using the general fund money, saying the township had plenty of “extra funds” in the budget to make the expense.
The project will involve resurfacing the main trail, which is approximately 3,662 feet long, and the outer trail, which is around 1,072 feet long. The parking lot connection, which will also be resurfaced, measures 357 feet by 8 feet.
The outer trail and parking lot resurfacing were both options. A third option, which would involve installing 600 feet of dog park fencing, was not taken up by the supervisors in the final bid approval.
Supervisor Gary Wagner was absent from the meeting and did not take part in the vote. Supervisor Vice Chairman Fritz Snyder attended remotely.
The supervisors are next scheduled to meet on July 7, at 6:30 p.m.
