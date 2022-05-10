VERNON TOWNSHIP — The police force for Vernon Township has a new three-year contract, following a unanimous vote by the township supervisors on Thursday.
The contract, which will run from 2023 to 2025, provides the officers with a 3.5 percent pay increase the first year of the contract, and then a 3 percent increase for the other two years. Officers also will receive a $25-per-month reimbursement for use of their personal cellphones on the job.
Any new officers hired onto the force will, after their probationary period, be brought on at $2 an hour less than existing officers. A full-time patrolman on the force will receive $26.81 an hour in 2023, rising to $27.61 in 2024 and $28.44 in 2025.
Police Chief Randy Detzel, meanwhile, had his salary set at $67,571 for the first year of the contract, followed by $69,598 in 2024 and $71,686 in the final year.
Part-time patrolman are not represented by the contract.
Supervisors David Stone and Gary Wagner both remarked on how easily negotiated the contract was between all parties.
"I've negotiated police contracts and it took six months," Stone said. "We did this in an hour."