VERNON TOWNSHIP — Following a unanimous vote by the township supervisors on Thursday, Vernon Township has a new roadmaster ready to go for the retirement of the current holder of the position.
The supervisors approved the hiring of Ron Cole to come on as "road master in training" effective May 23 at their latest meeting. Cole will take over as full road master on June 10, following the retirement of Lud Zarembinski from the position.
Township Manager Robert Horvat said it is expected to be an easy switch from Zarembinski to Cole, as the latter is currently the road master for Sadsbury Township.
"We're excited," Horvat said. "I think it will be a smooth transition."
Zarembinski announced his retirement on March 3, though will not be stepping down from the position until June 10. He has been with the township road department since 1991, and was appointed road master in 2009. He was technically switched to the similarly-named position of road foreman in January of this year, but the role held much of the same duties as before.
Horvat said Cole will leave his position at Sadsbury Township in accepting his new position.