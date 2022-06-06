VERNON TOWNSHIP — The ordinances of Vernon Township may see some change in the coming future, specifically regarding daily sewage flow and sales taking place in the parking lots of businesses.
During their meeting on Thursday, supervisors heard from Township Manager Robert Horvat on the proposed ordinance changes.
The sewage flow one is relatively simple, updating the amount of allowable average daily sewage flow for holding tanks. The ordinance would increase the average flow limit to not exceeding 800 gallons, up from the previous limit of 400 gallons.
“When we did the ordinance, we based it off of (Department of Environment Protection) regulations,” Horvat said. “Those regulations have changed.”
Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize their solicitor, Jeff Millin, to advertise the proposed amendment change. The amendment will have to undergo a public hearing before it can be voted on for passage.
Supervisor Gary Wagner was not present at the meeting and did not take part in the vote.
The other change has a more complex background. Horvat explained that sales taking place in the parking lots of other businesses — such as the annual firework sales tent that sets up in the Vernon Township Walmart parking lot around July 4 — don’t actually have direct regulations or framework within the township’s existing ordinances.
“It doesn’t really fit into our ordinance anywhere,” he said. “We kind of can weasel it in a couple of spots to make it work.”
Currently, Horvat said the township utilizes its ordinance on solicitation and peddling to dictate such sales. He asked whether the supervisors wanted to provide more direct oversight and regulation for, or even if they wanted to ban the practice.
“I wanted a little direction from you guys,” Horvat said. “Is this something we want to see?”
Supervisors mainly expressed support for possible regulation. Supervisor David Stone said he wanted to see exact language of an ordinance, and while he’s not opposed to firework sales or something like a kettle corn vendor, he was concerned about such tent retailers competing against brick-and-mortar businesses in the township.
“I’m all for regulating,” Stone said. “I don’t think we should just let them go. As a matter of fact, I’m kind of against them. I don’t think we should put competition against our businesses that are paying taxes.”
Horvat said he would come back at a future meeting with a proposed ordinance or amendment for the parking lot sales.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.