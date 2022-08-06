VERNON TOWNSHIP — With a unanimous vote, the Vernon Township supervisors gave approval for a WetGo car wash to be installed on the property currently occupied by the former Chovy’s Italian Casual restaurant.
The supervisors met Thursday to cast their vote, though not before holding a hearing on the development. A car wash is a conditional use construction for the zoning district in which the Chovy’s property is located, meaning it requires specific approval from the township before it can be developed.
However, no members of the public spoke up at the hearing, and no signs of opposition were given by the supervisors. Some members of the township government asked clarifying questions to the engineers representing WetGo at the hearing, but as the final vote showed, did not express disapproval of the project.
John Heyl, engineering manager with the firm LSSE Civil Engineers and Surveyors, said the property will not involve gas pumps in response to a question from Supervisor Chairman Don Maloney, who had asked about how the development would affect the existing GetGo just down the street in front of the Vernon Township Giant Eagle.
“This has nothing to do with the GetGo itself,” Heyl said, further explaining that WetGo functions independently under the Giant Eagle umbrella.
Heyl further said that there would be no change to the adjoining Perkins parking lot next to the WetGo, and that construction is planned to start this fall. However, he said with supply chain issues, it is likely the project won’t finish until spring.
Chovy’s permanently closed on May 26, 2020, after being closed for two months at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant had been a Meadville-area feature for more than 40 years, initially opening as Sandalini’s Bistro before changing its name in 2000.
An auction of the contents of Chovy’s is set to take place today at 9 a.m. The auction is run by Triple States Family Real Estate & Auction Services.
All supervisors were present for the vote, though Maloney attended the meeting virtually.
Vernon Township supervisors will next meet on Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
