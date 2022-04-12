VERNON TOWNSHIP — A project to replace the roof of the municipal office side of the Vernon Township Building was approved unanimously Thursday despite a significant price increase.
Supervisors awarded the contract to Erie company Alex Roofing Inc. to the tune of $110,200. Alex Roofing was the lowest of the five bidding companies.
However, the price represents a little more than $44,000 increase over the lowest bid had the supervisors opted to do the work last year.
In 2021, the township put out bids to perform roof replacement work on the garage side of the township building, including the office side as an option. During that round of bidding, Fuller Home Building Inc. had the lowest bid at $93,405 for the garage side and $65,995 for the office side.
The township then opted to only award the garage side of the contract and save the office side for another year, unaware of the price increase that would be taking place.
“Prices have gone up pretty significantly since we bid that as an option last year when we did the garages, but it’s still kind of within what we had budgeted,” Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat said when going over the prices.
Speaking with The Meadville Tribune after the meeting, Horvat said the option originally was included to give an idea of a needed amount for a future budget. He said in retrospect, had he known at the time the amount of money the township was set to receive from the American Rescue Plan stimulus fund, he probably would have recommended including the office option in the original bid.
Vernon received $561,864.34 in total from the American Rescue Plan.
In addition to the lump sum of $110,200, Alex Roofing’s bid also included unit prices of $8 per square foot for new metal decking and $5 per square foot of 2 ½-inch-thick rigid insulation board. However, these costs will only be used for adjustment of contract work should it be required.
When the roof replacement originally was bid out last year, Alex Roofing was the second lowest bidder for the municipal office side of the project, at $82,500. This means between this year and last, its cost went up by $27,700.
The other companies that bid on the municipal office roof replacement this year were AW Farrell & Sons Inc. ($110,324); Northwestern Roofing Co. Inc. ($129,928); TRS Roofing Inc. ($135,000); and Fuller Home Building ($145,915).
Horvat said it is hoped the project will be done this summer. However, there were “some concerns about availability of materials,” and it could be pushed back to spring of 2023 as a result.
The vote on the roof project was included on the supervisors’ work session agenda, but originally was not listed on the voting session agenda. The two meetings follow one another, with the work session starting at 6:30 p.m. and the voting session starting at 7:30. Supervisors had to vote to add the bid awarding to the agenda.