VENANGO TOWNSHIP — Venango Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 22506 Cemetery Road.
Electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions will not be accepted. Other not-accepted items include paint, oil, batteries, tires, light bulbs, yard waste, household garbage or anything containing asbestos.
Appliances will be accepted but must be tagged that they are without freon.
