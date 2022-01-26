FRANKLIN — The Venango County District Attorney’s Office has issued a statement on the unresolved December homicide of an Allegheny County man, but is declining to release case details until all evidence is received and evaluated.
Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh was found dead by Pennsylvania State Police at 2:26 a.m. Dec. 12, 2021, in the front yard of a home at 279 Carls Road, Rockland Township, Venango County. Police said Spencer had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Multiple firearms, ballistic evidence, controlled substances and other items were seized from the scene by police.
A 25-year-old man and three others were identified, detained and questioned by state police, but later released after consultation with Venango County District Attorney D. Shawn White pending additional investigation.
An autopsy on Spencer was completed Dec. 14, but findings remain pending the return of toxicology and laboratory results.
White issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying his office recognizes the public’s need for information regarding the homicide investigation.
“This office is committed to provide this information publicly to the media and the family of Mr. Spencer in an ethical, timely, and responsible fashion,” White’s statement read in part. “Accordingly, the need for public information must be tempered with the obligation of our office to conduct a complete and thorough investigation.”
The completion and submission of all reports related to the investigation are expected within four to six weeks, according to White. Those reports will be reviewed before making a decision on any charges and a public statement will be issued once a decision is made, he said.
In late December, the Black Political Empowerment Movement, a social services agency in Pittsburgh, issued a statement demanding answers regarding the death of Spencer, who was Black. The agency demanded an investigation by White, the U.S. attorney general and the Pennsylvania state attorney general.
White’s statement said his office adheres to the highest ethical standards that govern a prosecutor’s public statements.
“Under the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct, Rule 3.6 and 3.8 prohibit a prosecutor’s public communication regarding an ongoing investigation out of concern for the impact it may have on the case and any potential charges,” the statement said. “Further, disclosure of information may hinder or interfere with the investigation moving forward.
“This office also takes seriously any possibility that a crime may be fueled by hatred toward a person because of their race, color, religion, or national origin,” the statement said. “Rest assured, the Venango County District Attorney’s Office will take every measure to ensure that justice is sought wherever it may be found.”