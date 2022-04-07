The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has detected highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds in Crawford County, and is issuing a warning to avian farmers in the area, alongside other organizations.
The National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed a redhead duck found March 25 along state game lands in Crawford County died of the disease, according to a news release from state Rep. Parke Wentling. The virus was identified in Venango County on March 29, and cases have been reported in 24 states since early February.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension, the disease is carried by migratory birds such as geese and ducks, and poultry are very susceptible to it.
The Associated Press reported that nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys across the U.S. have been killed this year due to avian influenza.
Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots, and vehicles carrying supplies.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eggs and chicken cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill bacteria and viruses, including the avian influenza virus. This means over-easy and sunny side up eggs should be avoided, and people should not consume meat or eggs from poultry that are sick, the CDC said.
Farmers can detect avian influenza among their flock by looking out for unexplained sudden deaths, swelling of heads, purple discolorations of comb and wattles, sudden drop of feed and water consumption, and lethargy or depression.
There are a number of steps farmers can take to keep birds safe. These include using dedicated footwear and clothing to work with birds, washing hands before and after working with birds, keeping poultry inside their coop to avoid contact with wild birds, cleaning and disinfected equipment in contact with birds, removing birdhouses and feeders used by wild birds, and limiting visitors to premises.
Should farmers suspect a health problem among poultry, there are a number of organizations they can contact.
The Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System can be reached either at Penn State Animal Diagnostics Laboratory, in Centre County, at (814) 863-0837, or at New Bolton Center Laboratory of Avian Medicine and Pathology at the University of Pennsylvania, in Chester County, at (610) 444-5800, extension 6710.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services’ Meadville office can be reached at (814) 332-6890. The office of the state veterinarian can be reached at (717) 772-2852.
The USDA’s healthy birds hotline can be reached at (866) 536-7593. Callers will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Pennsylvania for a case assessment.
State and federal officials remain hopeful that the disease won’t spread as extensively as during an outbreak in 2015 that resulted in the deaths of about 50 millions chickens and turkeys, causing egg and meat prices to soar, according to The Associated Press. Bird flu hit more than 200 farms in 15 states, costing the federal government about $1 billion and the poultry industry an estimated $3 billion.