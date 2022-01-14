VERNON TOWNSHIP — A new outpatient medical center operated by Pittsburgh-based UPMC has opened in Vernon Township, west of Meadville.
The UPMC Outpatient Center, at 16039 Conneaut Lake Road in the Crawford Landing Plaza, is located at the former David Jewelers location.
The center is designed to offer access to a variety of UPMC specialists in one location, according to Lynn Rupp, vice president of administrative services at UPMC Hamot and president of regional health services.
"It is an outpatient center, it is not an urgent care," Rupp said. "It is focused on specialty care on site. It's really just getting started. We're really excited about it."
The outpatient center will offer appointments with specialists in bariatric services, neurosurgery, pain management, podiatry, pulmonology, thoracic surgery and urology, according to Rupp.
Planning for the outpatient center began last summer and it opened Jan. 3.
"This will help eliminate large amounts of travel for patients in the area," Rupp said of the center.
"We recognize how strenuous life has been the last two years," she said. "People avoid health care, if it's not convenient or easy to use. We want to make it easy for people so that they're getting the care when they need it and not push it off."
The outpatient center is about 3,000 square feet with a staff of four plus physician specialists who will hold office hours on different days, she said. The center operates on an appointment basis through the offices of the various services offered.
"We're looking to continue grow services as we see community need and benefit — in cooperation with our partners at Meadville Medical Center, of course," Rupp said.
