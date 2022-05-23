OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A section of Route 8 in Oil Creek Township which was previously closed due to downed power lines has been reopened.
According to Saxon Daugherty, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) safety officer for District 1, the section was reopened as of 1:30 p.m. today. The closure had affected Route 8 from its intersection with Bog Hollow Road to its intersection with Old Route 8.
The closure was located between Hydetown and Centerville and was announced just before 10 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.