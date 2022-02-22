The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened all roads which were previously closed due to flooding in a pair of announcements issued today.
PennDOT had reopened all but a single road — Route 19 from Route 285 to Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township — in an update issued at 8:30 a.m. today. However, shortly after at 9:05 a.m., PennDOT sent out another update which reopened Route 19 as well.
There five roads still closed in the county due to flooding which hit the area in Friday and continued through the weekend. Besides the aforementioned Route 19, these included Main Street from Greenwood Township to Union Township, Townhall Road from Union Township to Fairfield Township, Wilson Shute Road in West Mead Township and Miller Station Road from Cambridge Township to Rockdale Township.
Across the northwest region of Pennsylvania, there is now only one other road still closed by PennDOT due to the flooding which hit the area last Friday and continued through the weekend. That other road is Nebraska Road in Forest County, which is closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township.