The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed three additional roads in Crawford County due to flooding, bringing the total to five.
In an update issued at 11:30 a.m. today, PennDOT closed Mystic Park Road from Route 8 in Hydetown to Freemont Street in Steuben Township, McClellan Street from Grant Street in Cambridge Springs to Old Plank Road in Venango Township, and Sparta Street/Fish Flats/Britton Run Road from Route 77 in Sparta Township to Garland Street in Centerville.
These closures follow the earlier announced closures of Wilson Shute Road from Mercer Pike to Route 322 in West Mead Township, and Miller Station Road was closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road in Rockdale Township. Those two roads were closed earlier today, at 7:15 a.m.
The closures come only a day after PennDOT had reopened all county roads which were closed due to flooding from the weekend. The same stretches of Miller Station Road and Wilson Shute Road which were closed today had been among the roadways closed from the weekend flooding as well.
Mystic Park Road had also been closed this past weekend, though that closure had been from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.