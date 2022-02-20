Mystic Park Road joined Route 322 in being reopened by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today after being cleared of flood waters.
In an update issued at 5:15 p.m., PennDOT announced the reopening of Mystic Park Road, which had previously been closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township. Route 322 was opened earlier today at 3:45 p.m. after being closed from Linden Street to Clark Road in Meadville.
Meanwhile, Route 19 was closed from its intersection with Route 285 to Eagle Crest Manor in Union Township in the same update which reopened Route 322.
Other previously announced closures remain in effect. Roads currently closed by PennDOT in Crawford County include:
• Miller Station Road (Route 1016) — Closed from Route 6 in Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township.
• Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) — Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township.
• Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) — Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township.
• Main Street (Route 3021) — Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township.
• Townhall Road (Route 2005) — Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.