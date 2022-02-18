Additional roads in Crawford County were closed overnight due to flooding.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today at 4:45 a.m. that Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) is closed from mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township, and Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) is closed from Cranberry Road in Pine Township to Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township, Mercer County.
Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) remains closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township. The roadway was closed by PennDOT on Thursday.
Crawford County Emergency Preparedness, at 8:48 a.m., said Mystic Road (Route 1011) is closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.
The French Creek water level at Mercer Street was at 13.52 feet as of 8:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
When the water level reaches 11 feet it is considered an action stage. Flood level is at 14 feet.
At 13 feet, the National Weather Service says flooding begins at Wilson Chute as well as Race Street