French Creek didn’t crest as expected.
Meadville officials said several ice jams north of the City on French Creek are causing “dangerously high water conditions.”
The city said it was monitoring a mile long ice jam at Wilson Shutes.
The water level at the Mercer Street Bridge was at 14.82 feet at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, nearly a foot higher than flood stage.
Meadville officials said South Main Street from Linden to Clark and Spring Street from Lincoln to Cussewago are closed due to high water. “Residents are reminded to avoid flooded roadways and not to drive through standing water. Residents in low lying areas near French Creek should consider moving to areas of higher ground,” the city said on its social media page.
Officials ask residents to report any flooding issues by calling (814) 724-6100 and if in need of emergency assistance, dial 911.
As of Friday night, officials expected French Creek to crest below 14 feet.
When French Creek reaches 15 feet, the National Weather Service says flood waters reach Columbia Avenue, Race Street and Rogers Ferry Road. Residents of Asbury East and West Mobile Home Parks are impacted. Bicentennial Park near Mead Street is flooded. Water may impact traffic at the U.S. 322 bypass at Park Avenue.
PennDOT has advised motorists of the following road conditions in the county:
- Route 173 – Closed from Richie Road to Lake Creek Road in Wayne Township;
- Miller Station Road (Route 1016) – Closed from Route 6 in the Cambridge Township to Miller Hill Road (Route 1029) in Rockdale Township;
- Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township;
- Wilson Shute Road (Route 2008) – Closed from Mercer Pike (Route 2003) to Route 322 in West Mead Township;
- Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) – Closed from Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township to Cranberry Road in Pine Township;
- Main Street (Route 3021) – Closed from Mill Road in Greenwood Township to Johnson Road in Union Township; and
- Mystic Park Road (Route 1011) – Closed from Rosenburg Road in Troy Township to Stroup Road in Steuben Township.
- Townhall Road (Route 2005) – Closed from Dutch Hill Road in Union Township to Route 285 in Fairfield Township.
- Route 322 – Closed from Linden Street in Meadville to Clark Road in Meadville.