In professional terminology, the fear of heights is known as acrophobia, and ranks among the most common fears.
It’s not a fear I personally have. Looking out the window of an airplane as it takes off fills me more with a sense of wonder than it does anxiety. I have even sat in an open cockpit biplane without issue, as well as peered over the edge of the Empire State Building and ridden in a gondola without issue.
That is not to say I don’t have my limits. I don’t think I could ever bring myself to go parachuting or bungee jumping. Such activities feel just too risky and too unsecured for my tastes.
So when asked if I would be willing to ride in a hot air balloon for a Thurston Classic story, I was faced with testing what is perhaps my limit on what I’m willing to experience as far as heights go.
I had never ridden in a hot air balloon before. I wouldn’t be strapped in to anything and the direction we would go would be at the mercy of whichever way the wind was blowing.
Nevertheless I accepted, but as it would turn out, I wouldn’t have to face my limits as much as expected.
Shortly after an early morning arrival at Allegheny College for the Thurston Classic’s media event on Friday, Balloon Meister Alex Jonard began listing off wind speeds the forecast was calling for, going up to 28 knots at 2,000 feet.
From my completely uninformed opinion about hot air ballooning, I thought the numbers sounded fine. Most of them were between 10 and 20 knots, which seemed like low numbers, and it didn’t feel especially windy.
Jonard was quick to affirm to those present that those speeds were not, as it turns out, fine. Speeds above 10 knots close to the ground are too much for the balloons’ “breaking systems.”
“The breaking system is called gravity,” he said. “And friction.”
The point was made when a pilot balloon, or piball as Jonard said it was informally called, was released. Essentially just a standard balloon you might see at a birthday party, it quickly rose in the air and drifted away at a speed unexpected given how still the air felt at ground level.
That would mean scrubbing the free flight originally planned. However, the organizers were willing to inflate the balloons and let them rise while remaining tethered to vehicles and with volunteers holding ropes to keep them from going too high or far.
With that, any worries I might have still had about going up in a balloon melted away. What didn’t, however, was the sense of awe when it finally happened.
Eagerly I watched as the three balloons available — Zee-nith, Eclipse and former Thurston Chairman Ted Watts’ balloon Legal Eagle — were inflated. Standing around 70 feet tall each when full of hot air, they’re certainly much larger up close than expected.
To get those balloons to rise, Jonard explained, the air inside the envelope would have to be about 100 degrees hotter than the air around it. With the sun only barely peaking over the horizon, this meant shooting for a temperature of around 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Fire was blasted up into balloon as it slowly filled and began to rise. Eventually, other balloonists present needed to hold it down to prevent it from rising on its own. A few test flights were done — with only one rope coming loose at one point. The volunteers were quick to grab and retie it without issue.
Finally, it came to be my time to get in the balloon. For as big as the actual inflatable part is, the basket underneath is deceptively small. At most, four people can stand in it comfortably, and with all of the tanks sitting inside, there isn’t much leg room.
I climbed in and after some blasts of heat, we were off. What perhaps was most surprising in that moment was how unremarkable it felt when the balloon finally left the ground. There was no feeling of weightlessness, no sensation of butterflies in my stomach. One second we were on the ground, the next, we weren’t.
However, as I quickly tried to snap photos and shoot a video, I was taken aback at the marvel of engineering and ingenuity that went into making something like this possible.
There was no noisy jet engine or helicopter rotor blasting air every where. The balloon drifted along like magic, almost completely quiet, save for the occasional blast of flame. It was a gentle, gliding drift, peaceful and relaxing. The grass below just seemed to flow, even though we were the ones moving.
It was over before I knew it. Focusing on what your camera captures can make such an experience go by quickly. I was almost tempted to see if they could take me up again without the worry of having to take pictures, but I figured that might be pushing it.
What I say is this: It was an experience I won’t forget, and one that makes me eager to fly in a hot air balloon again. Words can’t really convey the awe it brought about, the truly different sensation of flight compared to all others I had gone through.
When I told people I was getting this chance, some of them expressed fear about going in a hot air balloon. In my experience, people are often more afraid of the idea of something than the actual thing itself. In this case, I think that is especially true.
Thurston Classic events at Allegheny College’s Robertson Athletic Complex continue today, at about 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday at about 6 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.