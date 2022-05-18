There were multiple races for Pennsylvania’s General Assembly that went unopposed on Election Day, though some of them will lead to contested bouts come November.
In the race for the Senate’s 50th Legislative District, Democrat Rianna Czech and Republican incumbent Michelle Brooks both cruised to their respective parties’ nominations, garnering 3,992 votes and 9,822, respectively, in Crawford County, with all 68 precincts reporting. Write-ins were negligent for both parties in the race, at 49 for Republicans and 39 for Democrats.
In the House of Representatives’ 6th District, GOP incumbent Rep. Brad Roae won 6,397 votes in Crawford County and will face Democratic challenger Nerissa Galt, who got 2,909 votes in the county. Write-in votes came in at 30 for Democrats and 97 for Republicans.
Rep. R. Lee James held on to his incumbency in the Republican primary for the House 64th District, garnering 1,195 votes in Crawford County against five write-ins. There is no Democratic nominee in this race, meaning James will likely retain his seat come November.
Rep. Kathy Rapp was in a similar situation in the House 65th District. The GOP incumbent brought in 2,285 votes in the county against 11 write-ins, and she has no Democratic nominee to face in the fall.
All results reported are unofficial and totals may change over coming days as election officials work to finalize results.
