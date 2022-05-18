Fairview businessman Dan Pastore is favored to win the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District, setting up a showdown with the incumbent, Republican Mike Kelly, in the fall.
Pastore, a co-founder and chairman of FishUSA, held a lead over his opponent Rick Telesz, a soybean, corn and dairy farmer from Volant in Lawrence County. Returns showed Pastore at 24,916 votes compared to 16,070 for Telesz.
“I’m elated and excited and humbled by the results, and I think we will win this race,” Pastore said in an interview with The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday night, “and I’m proud of all the people who supported me and all the volunteers we have.”
Pastore declared victory at around 11:09 p.m., issuing a press release to mark his apparent victory.
The 16th District covers Crawford, Erie, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties. Pastore held a commanding lead in Crawford, at 3,638 votes to Telesz’s 443 with all 68 precincts reporting.
Pastore was also favored heavily in Erie County at the Tribune’s deadline, with 10,512 votes to Telesz’s 755 votes with 115 of 149 precincts reporting.
Things were more competitive in Butler County, with results coming in at 8,017 votes for Pastore and 5,718 for Telesz with all 89 precincts reporting.
Mercer County went for Telesz, garnering him 2,791 votes compared to 1,689 for Pastore. Mercer had 86 of its 90 precincts reporting by deadline.
Lawrence County also favored Telesz and awarded him his largest margin over Pastore. Telesz gained 6,363 votes in that county compared to Pastore’s 1,060 with all 75 precincts reporting.
Pastore noted the difference in results by county, and said he would work to get his campaign’s message “out into the lower counties” to garner their support. He said his campaign message is to “help the people of western Pennsylvania in a positive and constructive way” and to “take the partisanship out of politics and work with people across the aisle.”
Ahead of the election, Pastore paid a visit to Meadville, visiting the city’s 1st Ward, 1st District voting precinct at Grace United Methodist Church. Pastore told the Tribune that he was “cautiously optimistic” before the vote.
He also complimented Telesz, noting the lack of vitriol in the race.
“I think he’s run a positive campaign also,” Pastore said. “We really focused on the issues and tried to stay positive and just talk about what we can do for the residents of Pennsylvania.”
Pastore, should the unofficial results’ trend stay true, will face Kelly in November. Kelly ran unopposed in the Republican primary, garnering 73,110 votes total at deadline, including 9,655 in Crawford County.
Pastore said he plans to run a positive campaign in the general election as well, but said he believes he’d bring a “fresh perspective” to Congress.
“Much less partisan,” he said. “Try to address concerns of people throughout the district on both sides of the aisle — people on both parties, of all parties, including independents.”
All results reported are unofficial and totals may change over coming days as election officials work to finalize results.
