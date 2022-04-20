UNION TOWNSHIP — Union Township will hold its cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building, 7236 Mercer Pike.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers.
Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Computers, tablets, monitors, TVs, etc., can be recycled at various local businesses.
Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted.
The event is open to township residents only and there is no charge for disposal of the acceptable items. Residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed by the supervisors.
There will be limited assistance with heavy items.
Residents are asked to follow all current guidelines for public health and safety.