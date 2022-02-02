Crawford County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent for December — the lowest it’s been in more than three years.
The 4.5 percent seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December is down 0.6 percent from 5.1 percent in November. The last time the county’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent was in November 2018, according to Lauren Riegel, a labor analyst with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
“It was no surprise as nearly all Pennsylvania counties had unemployment rates go down in December — 66 out of 67,” Riegel said. The only county that didn’t was Lancaster County, which was unchanged.
While Crawford County’s unemployment rate fell, so did the number of people within its total labor force, Riegel said.
The state bases a county’s unemployment rate on its total labor force — the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce either employed or unemployed, but they may work in another county.
“The decline was small, but we saw both employment and unemployment fall,” Riegel said.
Crawford County’s total labor force was 36,700 in December with 35,100 employed and 1,700 unemployed. In November, the total labor force was 37,100 with 35,200 employed and 1,900 unemployed.
With both employed and unemployed falling in December, it means people have left the workforce entirely.
“It was similar statewide in other counties,” Riegel said. “We’re seeing people leave altogether. We’re not sure what’s driving that. Some studies suggest retirements have increased since the COVID pandemic began. We do have an aging workforce in Pennsylvania.”
Riegel said there was a bigger trend when comparing December with December 2020.
The county’s total labor force was 36,700 in December compared to 38,100 in December 2020 — a difference of 1,400 fewer workers. However, there were 1,100 fewer unemployed when comparing the two months — 1,700 unemployed in December, but 2,800 unemployed in December 2020.
“We do like to see the number of unemployed down when looking over the longer term,” Riegel said.
The number of total nonfarm jobs based in Crawford County did increase in December to a total of 29,900, up 200 from November’s total of 29,700.
Only two sectors showed increases — professional and business services, and education and health services — with each adding 100 jobs during the month.
Education and health services jobs based in the county rose to 7,300 in December, up 100 from 7,200 in November.
Professional and business services jobs rose to 1,500 in December, up 100 from 1,400 in November.
All other job sectors were unchanged.
In the region, unemployment rates in the four surrounding counties fell.
the rates for the four other counties, listed December, then November, were: Erie, 5.9 percent, 6.2 percent; Mercer, 4.8, 5.6; Venango, 4.7, 5.1; and Warren, 4.5, 4.9.
Unemployment rates also improved in December both statewide and nationally.
Pennsylvania unemployment was 5.4 percent in December, down from 5.7 percent in November, and the national unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in December, down from 4.2 percent in November.