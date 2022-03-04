Efforts to reopen a portion of Chestnut Street after bricks fell from the facade of furniture store Hovis Interiors on Monday remained ongoing as of Thursday, with officials unclear when the street may reopen.
Meadville City Manager Maryann Menanno said the hope had been to reopen at least one lane of the street by Thursday. However, she said brick removal was taking longer than expected, and it would depend on the contracted construction company, Fuller Building Group, as to when reopening would be possible.
“It’s fully dependent on the contractors,” she said.
Austin Young, site superintendent with Fuller, told the Tribune that he expected demolition work to be completed by the end of the day Thursday. However, he said there remained cleanup to do, which he anticipated would be worked on this morning.
Once the cleanup is done, however, Young said it is likely an engineer will want to inspect the building before giving the go-ahead for a reopening. Menanno said, along similar lines, that it was her understanding the owners of the building would have an engineer inspect it once the bricks are fully removed.
Calls to Bill Grasinger, owner of Hovis Interiors, were not returned Thursday. Grasinger on Monday described himself as co-owner of the building along with his wife. Online county records identify the building owner as Bobbie Kay Grasinger.
Menanno said there haven’t been any further signs of bricks falling from the building since the initial incident on Monday. Hundreds of bricks fell from the front of the building — 280 Chestnut St. — shortly after 5 p.m. that day, resulting in no injuries but leaving a space devoid of bricks near the top of the buildings.
Chestnut Street is closed in front of Hovis Interiors, including blocking access to a city-owned parking lot alongside the Academy Theatre. The sidewalk across from Hovis, however, is open to pedestrians.
Menanno told the Tribune on Wednesday that the city was working to get access to that parking lot reopen due to comedian Tammy Pescatelli performing at the Academy on Saturday.
City Clerk Katie Wickert said plans were also in the works to develop an alternate route for the Jack Curtin St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 12 in case Chestnut Street is deemed unsafe for the event. The parade traditionally begins in Diamond Park and travels west on Chestnut to the Downtown Mall.