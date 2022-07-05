WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Area residents from all over gathered at the Crawford County Fairgrounds on Monday to celebrate Independence Day with the Ultimate Freedom Event (UFE), a day of fun, food, rides and, of course, fireworks.
Organized by New Beginnings Church of God, the UFE got its start in 2015. This year marked a return to form for the event, as the prior year was pared back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Adam of Meadville, who was attending with his family, the event was the perfect way to help break his youngsters out of pandemic-induced boredom.
“Our kids, we were getting worried for their mental health,” said Adam, who only goes by his first name. “They were getting sick of each other.”
This was the third year Adam had attended with his family. On top of giving a fun day for his kids to enjoy, the event had another major bonus: it’s free.
“It’s cheaper than a vacation right now,” Adam said.
There were also newcomers to the celebration. Nancy Burlingame of Meadville and her grandson, Welsei Toboz of Stoneboro, were both first-time attendees.
Burlingame said she wanted to attend to get a chance to get out and see people. For Toboz, it was an ample chance for his kids to get out and run around.
Their assessment as first-timers? Positive.
“Not bad,” Toboz said when asked his opinion of the UFE. “Pretty good actually for the kids. Good for the church.”
For Burlingame, she most enjoyed the sheer variety of activities going on at the UFE, including cornhole games, fair rides and, her favorite part, the live music.
“That’s what I came for, the singing,” she said.
Live music at the UFE began at 5 p.m. and ran until the fireworks show at 10. It featured a variety of performers, including Old Son, Justin Gray, Ashley & Jeff, and Independence.
While certainly filled with fun activities, there were also people attending the UEF with a more patriotic reason in mind. William “Bill” Hamill Sr. of Meadville was a participant in the classic car cruise-in which took place during the event, though his 1967 Kaiser Jeep military medical vehicle certainly stood out compared to many of the other autos in the lot.
Hamill comes from a long line of veterans, having served himself in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. Fellow family members who served include his great-uncles, father, uncle, sons and more.
It was this line of service that inspired Hamill to come out to the event with the vehicle and share the history of his family.
“I let people know we served our country and are proud of it,” he said.
As a veteran, Hamill said July 4 means “everything” to him.
The back of Hamill’s vehicle had pictures of his family members who served in the military, as well as information on the Jeep itself. Hamill said he bought the vehicle in 2019, finding it on the Internet from a seller in Iowa.
After a test drive, he agreed to buy the vehicle and drove it all the way back to Pennsylvania, an 878-mile trek. But despite the Jeep’s age, Hamill said it’s a smooth drive.
“I love it,” he said. “I cruise 60 on the highway (in it).”
Hamill was also a first-time attendee at the UFE, and said he’d be glad to come back as long as the car show aspect keeps up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.