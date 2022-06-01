Two Crawford County roads will see construction work starting on June 13 as part of a $1.4 million resurfacing project.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the project on Tuesday. The two roads affected are Lyona Road in Richmond Township and Hydetown Gresham Road/Johnson Road in Oil Creek Township and Hydetown Borough.
Lyona will be closed from its intersection with Route 77 to the intersection with Route 408, equaling 3.79 miles total. Hydetown Gresham will be closed from Route 27 to Route 408, equaling 2.09 miles.
Work will include paving, concrete patching, bridge waterproofing, and updated guiderail and pavement markings. Construction is expected to last until August.
Motorists may encounter lane restrictions on the affected roads, with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.
Contractor for the work is Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of State College. The contract cost total is $1,408,408, which will be paid with state funds.
