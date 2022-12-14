HARRISBURG — The uncharted path by which the Pennsylvania House is traveling into the new year became more haphazard as the heads of the lower chamber’s Democrats and Republicans each declared themselves majority leaders within five days.
Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, the top-ranking Republican and former House speaker, was sworn into office in a public ceremony Monday. His position as majority leader is “undeniable,” according to a statement from the Republican Caucus, since they’ll carry a 101-99 majority when members are sworn in on Jan. 3.
Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, the top-ranking Democrat, was sworn in on Dec. 7 in a ceremony that wasn’t announced until it concluded. She was first to assume the title of majority leader and presiding officer, pointing to the Democrat Party’s 102 election victories in the 203-member House.
Cutler and McClinton each cite state law and past precedents for their actions, and their respective parties each find fault in the other’s argument.
For Republicans, it comes down to simple math: 101 is greater than 99. Yes, Democrats won 102 House elections, however, three of those seats are now vacated. Their replacements aren’t appointed, they’re elected, and those special elections won’t be held before the House convenes next month.
For Democrats, it’s the election results: They won a majority of districts in the 2022 midterms. The electoral victories put their leader, McClinton, in the position of presiding officer and acting House speaker for the near term, the Democrat Caucus declared.
Cutler called McClinton’s act a “paperwork insurrection,” one that flies in the face of Democratic rhetoric alleging Republicans lack respect for governing institutions.
A spokesperson for House Democrats said Cutler’s act coupled with a related lawsuit is an attempt to “delay and deny” representation for an estimated 200,000 Pennsylvanians and is a tactic only to “advance extremist policies.”
The three vacancies are in the 32nd, 34th and 35th House districts, all in Allegheny County. Dates for those special elections are decided by the presiding officer.
Cutler attempted on Nov. 30, his last day as speaker, to set Feb. 7 as the election date for the 32nd District, where longtime Rep. Tony DeLuca died prior to the general election in November but too late to have his name removed from the ballot. Cutler’s writ of election was ultimately rejected by Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman.
That rejection came the same day that McClinton was sworn in, and the same day she also set Feb. 7 as the election date for all three vacancies. Summer Lee and Austin Davis won reelection in the 34th and 35th districts, respectively, but also won separate elections for higher offices. They each resigned on Dec. 7.
Cutler filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court late Friday challenging McClinton’s authority and the legitimacy of the three writs of election she issued. Chapman, the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Allegheny County Board of Elections are named as respondents in Cutler’s petition for a court injunction to halt the special elections and declare McClinton’s writs invalid.
The Pennsylvania Legislative Reference Bureau, also on Dec. 7, issued a non-binding legal opinion that due to DeLuca’s death, and prior to the resignations of Lee and Davis, neither party had the necessary 102 members to declare a majority. The limited case law, according to the Bureau, finds that parties must only count their living members.
