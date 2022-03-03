A trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates passed through Crawford County on Wednesday, with several area residents turning out to show support.
A branch of The People’s Convoy traveled down Interstate 79, coming from New York, on its way to meet up with other parts of the convoy and head to the Washington, D.C., area though the convey does not plan to go into D.C. proper.
The main convoy is a group of truckers traveling from California to Washington. Their mission on their Facebook page states, “Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of The United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties, and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers instructions, The Constitution.”
According to maps uploaded to a Facebook group for the convoy, this particular section of the procession of semi-trucks originated in Buffalo.
According to Deb Smith, one of the supporters of the convoy, drivers originally planned to stop at Geneva Truck Stop near Cochranton, where many of the supporters had gathered. However, traffic delays in Erie County led to a change in the itinerary, with supporters moving themselves to a nearby overpasses or other rest stops along Interstate 79.
They waved flags, wore buttons and showed other signs of support.
John Powell of Sandy Lake said he came to the event to show his support for “freedom from oppression, mandates and fake news.”
“I’m a veteran,” he said. “I believe in the Constitution and I believe this is a righteous movement for our freedom.”
Smith, meanwhile, said she had lost her job due to COVID-19 mandates, leading her to back the protest. She described the convoy drivers as “God-fearing and loving people” and said she “can’t support them enough.”
Smith felt it was important to show how united she believed people are behind the truckers’ cause. She had first heard of the convoy through social media.
“This is my first time with anything like this, fighting for our freedoms,” she said. “Our freedoms and accountability from the government.”
Trucker convoy protests have been increasingly common following the Freedom Convoy in Canada, which took place from late January to late February and led to blockades of parts of the United States and Canadian border. The protest notably led to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the country’s Emergencies Act for the first time since its passage in order to break up the protest in Ottawa.
The Canadian protests were launched in response to the expiration of exemptions on mandates for truckers to cross the border between the United States in Canada.
In the U.S., the Supreme Court struck down a workplace vaccine mandate last month proposed by President Joe Biden. Those mandates applied to businesses with 100 employees or more and would have required either vaccination or regular testing.