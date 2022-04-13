CONNEAUT LAKE — A tanker truck crashed into a dentist’s office after its brakes apparently failed Tuesday, though resulting in no injuries.
The crash at Lakeland Dental Center,t155 North Third St., Conneaut Lake, occurred around 2:56 p.m., according to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Treacy. He described the vehicle as a “large, vacuum tanker truck” owned by Powell Sanitation and Construction.
According to Treacy, Powell employees were working in the area and had the truck parked in a Subway parking lot located across from Lakeland Dental Center.
“It was in one spot for an hour when the brake released for whatever reason,” Treacy said.
The vehicle crawled across the parking lot and Church Lane before striking the western side of the building. Treacy said the whole corner of the building where the truck struck caved in, with most of the western wall falling and a large portion of the southern wall.
No one was in the dental center at the time of the crash, nor was anyone inside the tanker truck. There was one person in the other side of the building, which hold Lakeside Chiropractic, but that person wasn’t injured, with damage mostly occurring on the western side of the structure.
“The building’s probably not totaled, it’s a long building, but the first 30 feet or so was heavily damaged,” Treacy said.
However, the vehicle had struck where electrical lines had connected to the building, and Treacy said there were live wires active on the ground and amidst the rubble. Firefighters utilized two 20-pound fire extinguishers to contain a fire located around the building’s electrical box.
The collision also resulted in power being knocked out to Ice House Pizzeria & Grille, according to Treacy. A waterline also was broken.
Firefighters shut off gas and water to the building, enabling electrical workers to shut off power to the building. The tanker truck was pulled away from the building by a tow truck with Geneva Truck & Equipment, Treacy said.
Firefighters were back in station at 5:13 p.m., though Treacy said officers with Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police troopers remained on scene to investigate.
The crash comes almost one year after another crash at the same building.
On April 17, 2021, an SUV attempting to turn west from North Third Street onto Church Lane struck the Lakeside Chiropractic office.
The SUV went into the building the length of its hood, Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department said at the time. Two people, one of whom was transported to the hospital by ambulance, were inside the building when the car came through the wall. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
