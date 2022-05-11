TROY TOWNSHIP — Troy Township will hold its annual cleanup day on May 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building on State Highway 428.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, burn barrels and household trash.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sara Ann Byler, 76, of 7846 Route 474, Panama, NY, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 1, 2022, while visiting family in Kentucky. She was born October 5, 1945, in Middlefield, OH, a daughter of the late Andy R. and Sarah Graber Miller. Surviving is her husband, Daniel D. Byler; 8 children:…