No. 6 — Maplewood wins state title
The Maplewood girls volleyball team capped off its 2022 campaign in a very special way — with a state championship.
The Tigers defeated West Branch 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-11) at Cumberland Valley High School in the Class 1A state championship match on Nov. 21.
It was the sixth state title in program history. It was also the sixth of head coach Sheila Bancroft’s career — as she has five as the girls coach and one as the head coach of the boys team.
“They’re (each title) all special. Every one of them, they all have a different meaning. These girls are just very resilient,” Bancroft said. “This group of seniors I can’t emphasize enough. They brought everyone around them with team unity and made this a really good team.”
It was Maplewood’s three seniors — Bailey Varndell, McKenna Crawford and Sadie Thomas — that led the Tigers to victory.
Varndell tallied 28 assists, 11 digs, nine aces and one kill in the match. Thomas led the offense with 19 kills and added eight digs, three aces and three blocks. Crawford led the defense with 14 digs.
“It’s a special group and it feels like they’ve been around forever, these older girls. I’ve been here and you can say I have the experience but I have to feed the experience to them because they’ve never played in that kind of atmosphere,” Bancroft said. “We had to prepare them mentally and they were very focused. Just a very special and close knit group.”
Maplewood advanced to the state playoffs with a 3-0 win against rival Cochranton in the District 10 championship game.
In the state playoffs, Maplewood beat Elk County Catholic 3-0, Homer Center 3-0 and Oswayo Valley 3-0 before appearing in the state final.
Maplewood finished the season on a 15-game win streak. The team’s only loss of the year was to Cochranton on Sept. 27.
For the team’s efforts, three players made the all-state team — Thomas (outside hitter), Varndell (setter) and Crawford (libero). All three players made in the all-region first-team, in addition to Elizabeth Hunter (middle hitter).
No. 5 — River of the Year
2022 was a year to remember for French Creek, which has served as Pennsylvania’s River of the Year for the past 12 months.
The impact of the title was significant, according to Brenda Costa, executive director of French Creek Valley Conservancy, the nonprofit that nominated the waterway and coordinated activities throughout the year after the nomination proved successful.
Nearly 1,500 people participated in and volunteered for those events, many of them new to FCVC activities and from outside the Meadville and Crawford County area, Costa said.
“It demonstrated that we’re really getting regional and statewide recognition,” she added. “It was a lot of work but there was far more benefit than we ever imagined. It really put a spotlight on our region and made people more aware of our conservation work.”
The waterway was named River of the Year in late 2021 by Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers. In an online vote that was part of the process, French Creek received nearly half of approximately 14,000 votes cast, about double the votes received by the Monongahela River, its nearest competition.
The title came with a $10,000 grant to fund a full slate of activities celebrating the biological diversity and recreational opportunities of the river’s watershed. The recognition also coincided with the 40th anniversary of French Creek Valley Conservancy, the land trust that protects more than 3,000 acres in that watershed.
The highlight of the year’s activities came in June with a paddling sojourn from Bicentennial Park in Meadville to Shaw’s Landing near Cochranton that drew more than 150 participants — including DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
“Pennsylvania is a beautiful state with amazing waterways, and today I am pleased to paddle one of the commonwealth’s best bodies of water, French Creek, to celebrate the tremendous 2022 River of the Year honor,” Dunn said at the time. “Special thanks to the French Creek Valley Conservancy and its volunteers for protecting the waterway throughout the year. That work is critical to community leadership driving conservation and providing valuable recreation opportunities to the public.”
Later in the summer, another highlight allowed French Creek enthusiasts to not just get on the water, but to explore underneath the surface.
“My favorite event was the snorkeling event,” Costa recalled. “It was great that people got a chance to take a peek under the surface and see all the diversity — it demonstrates why we’re doing this work to protect French Creek.”
Even after a year in the spotlight, the thrill continues for Costa.
“I still feel a sense of pride that people voted for French Creek,” she said,”and that they feel such a connection for French Creek.”
