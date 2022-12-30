Editor’s note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important). Today, we present story Nos. 4 and 3.
No. 4 –– Homicide case cleared
The death of a Saegertown area woman more than 25 years ago is considered a homicide, that’s now cleared, but few were aware until a Tribune story in June.
The death of Clara Kenvin, a 76-year-old recluse who had no children, gained national attention in May 1997.
Kenvin’s body was found decomposing under debris in the basement of her home along French Creek with portions of her remains missing as well.
Kenvin’s death was a homicide of an undetermined cause by the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.
However, when the Tribune began research for a story marking the 25th anniversary of the case, Pensylvania State Police said the case was closed. The case had been “exceptionally cleared” in October 2016 with authorities knowing who killed Kenvin and how.
Kenvin’s family only learned of in September 2021 by happenstance when a great-niececontacted police to get an update. The family was told by police they didn’t know if any of Kenvin’s relatives still were alive.
Kenvin’s death was over money owed, according to state police at Meadville
It became “exceptionally cleared” on Oct. 7, 2016, because the lead suspect — John Metro Krenisky Jr. — had died, Cpl. Phil Shaffer, head of the state police criminal investigation unit at Meadville, said.
Krenisky was one of three men seen together at Kenvin’s home days before her remains were discovered by authorities. The men had done carpentry work for Kenvin, but she owed them money, Shaffer said.
Krenisky had gone to collect the money, but Kenvin didn’t have payment which led Krenisky to strangle Kenvin.
Krenisky and one of the other men then carried the body into the house placing it under debris and beneath the basement stairs of the home.
For nearly two decades, fear is what kept the case from coming to a conclusion as the other two men were afraid of Krenisky, Shaffer said.
Police had a statement from one of the men, but the other didn’t give a full statement until Oct. 7, 2016, just days after Krenisky’s death, Shaffer said.
“There were certain things both associates said that corroborated with the scene photographs, what was in her vehicle and the scene inside the house,” Shaffer said. “Everything matched up with what they were saying — as far as things that weren’t released to the public.”
“And, what the cause of death was — most likely it would be one person causing the death,” Shaffer said. “The cause of death was strangulation.”
No. 3 –– Accused Jan. 6 rioters
Two Crawford County men await their fate for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Jeremy Vorous of Venango and Mikhail Edward Slye each have entered separate pleas of not guilty to charges filed against them.
Vorous, 45, of Venango was indicted in March 2021 for his alleged actions at the Capitol. Vorous is accused of a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding; two misdemeanor counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and two misdemeanor counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
However, at a status hearing in U.S. District Court on Dec. 20 of this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said new video evidence against Vorous was discovered in early November.
The new evidence allegedly “shows Mr. Vorous shoving, pushing actual bicycle barricades into law enforcement” at the lower West Terrace area of the U.S. Capitol. It is possible additional charges could be filed against Vorous in the wake of the new evidence, according to James Peterson, an assistant U.S. Attorney.
Vorous is to decide whether to go to trial or accept a potential plea offer. Vorous remains free on his own recognizance.
Slye, 32, has pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer with a bike rack during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
Slye is charged with felonies for allegedly assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and for allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.
Slye is accused of throwing a bike rack-type barrier to intentionally trip a Capitol police officer as the officer and his team were attempting to rescue two officers caught in the crowd just outside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. After sustaining injuries in his fall, the officer regained his footing and continued his efforts to locate the two officers stranded among the rioters, according to the complaint.
Slye remains free on his own recognizance awaiting a trial to be scheduled in 2023.
