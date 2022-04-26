OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — A bus transporting Titusville Area School District students rolled onto its side on Monday, disabling the vehicle but causing only minor injuries among students and the driver.
The call for the overturned school bus came in at around 7:25 a.m., according to Eric Peterson, a firefighter/rescue technician with Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department. The bus had overturned while traveling east on State Highway 408 near Patterson Road.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry, while the bus, a 2013 Bluebird International Vision, was traveling east down a hill, it left the right side of the road and drove into a deep berm. The driver, Sandra E. Vroman, 72, of Titusville, steered out of the berm, causing her to lose control of the vehicle, according to police.
The bus traveled across both lanes of traffic before striking an embankment and a small tree off the westbound lane. After the impact, it turned onto its right side, coming to rest against a tree.
Peterson said that by the time emergency responders reached the scene, the kids and driver had evacuated using an emergency exit hatch on the roof and the back door.
“They even got the first aid kit out of the bus,” Peterson said. “They were basically taking care of themselves. It was kind of neat, some of the kids already had Band-Aids.”
“I was just impressed with how good the kids were and how they took it,” he said later.
According to Titusville Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, there were 25 students on board the bus, a mix of elementary and secondary school students. Keebler said a district nurse and social worker were on scene to help assess students’ medical and mental health, and parents were notified and reunited with their student.
Peterson reported only minor injuries among the students and driver. He said any injured were taken to hospitals in Titusville, Meadville and Corry.
Vroman incurred only minor injuries, and was not taken to a medical facility.
The bus was righted by Shambaugh Towing, though it had suffered “heavy disabling damage,” according to police. Peterson similarly described the vehicle as “definitely totaled.”
In addition to Hydetown firefighters and the police, other emergency responders included Townville fire department and ambulance service, Titusville Fire Department, Bloomfield Ambulance Service, Centerville Ambulance Service, EmergyCare and Spartansburg Ambulance Service.
Police said Vroman was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.